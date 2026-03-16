Nimitz Flight Operations

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, March 16, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 23:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999800
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-ET289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579509
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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