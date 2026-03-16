(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Flight Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.16.2026

    Video by Seaman Johnathan McCune 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, March 16, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999800
    VIRIN: 260316-N-ET289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579509
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Flight Operations, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video