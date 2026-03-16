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    Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’

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    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Though on a different scale, one of Picatinny’s favorite past times continued on Friday, March 13 with the Spring Fling, as high school teams sent produce flying into Lake Picatinny with catapults and trebuchets.

    This event was a makeup for the annual Pumpkin Sling, which was cancelled last year due to the government shutdown. As pumpkins are out of season in the spring, the three teams used cantaloupes instead.

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Though on a different scale, one of Picatinny’s favorite past times continued on Friday, March 13 with the Spring Fling, as high school teams sent produce flying into Lake Picatinny with catapults and trebuchets.

    This event was a makeup for the annual Pumpkin Sling, which was cancelled last year due to the government shutdown. As pumpkins are out of season in the spring, the three teams used cantaloupes instead.

    U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999788
    VIRIN: 260313-A-GY890-1002
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111579187
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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    This work, Produce launching returns to Picatinny in special ‘Spring Fling’, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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