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    2025 North Dakota Air National Guard Year in Review

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    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    A look back at the achievements of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard during 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999761
    VIRIN: 260305-Z-YT106-1000
    Filename: DOD_111578526
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2025 North Dakota Air National Guard Year in Review, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    119th Wing
    North Dakota Air National Guard
    happy hooligans
    Year in Reivew 2020
    Year in Review 2025
    North Dakota National Guard

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