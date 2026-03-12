Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on innovation. New ideas, improvements, and creative thinking inspire people to act, work harder, and stay engaged. By advancing technology and thinking creatively, National Guardsmen stay ahead in defense and strengthen their ability to succeed in both missions and personal endeavors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 08:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999706
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-PL327-5638
|Filename:
|DOD_111577837
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 32, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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