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    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 32

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on innovation. New ideas, improvements, and creative thinking inspire people to act, work harder, and stay engaged. By advancing technology and thinking creatively, National Guardsmen stay ahead in defense and strengthen their ability to succeed in both missions and personal endeavors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 08:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999706
    VIRIN: 260316-F-PL327-5638
    Filename: DOD_111577837
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 32, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. National Guard, DCSafe, Motivational Monday, Army National Guard, Chaplain Corps, innovation

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