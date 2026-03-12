(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, participate in a live fire exercise on March 12, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand.

    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)



    Runtime - 02:11:15

    00:00:00 Close Shot - US Soldier applies face paint
    00:05:00 Medium Shot - Soldier give situation report
    00:09:00 Close Shot - Soldier observes objective
    00:13:28 Wide Shot - Squad movement
    00:18:18 Wide Shot - Squad movement
    00:23:18 Medium Shot - Squad movement and live fire
    00:28:18 Medium Shot - Squad prone position fire
    00:33:18 Medium Shot - Soldiers take position above trench
    00:36:54 Medium - Soldier carries bi-pod above trench
    00:41:49 Wide Shot - Squad fires from prone position above trench
    00:45:28 Wide Shot - Squad fires from prone position above trench
    00:51:02 Wide Shot - Squad fires from prone position above trench
    00:55:48 Wide Shot - Soldiers place litter down with injured soldier
    00:59:48 Wide Shot - Soldier assess injured soldier
    01:04:52 Wide Shot - Soldier assess injured soldier
    01:10:08 Medium Shot - Commander conducts AAR
    01:13:55 Medium Shot - Quote 1
    01:19:28 Medium Shot - Quote 2
    01:31:58 Medium Shot - Quote 3

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999674
    VIRIN: 260312-A-YA103-2729
    Filename: DOD_111577500
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Hometown: FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi, by SSG Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    Readiness
    7th Infantry Division
    Hanuman Guardian
    U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)
    Enduring Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video