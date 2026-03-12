Hanuman Guardian | 5-20 Infantry Conducts Live Fire in Lopburi

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Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, participate in a live fire exercise on March 12, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand.



Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)







Runtime - 02:11:15



00:00:00 Close Shot - US Soldier applies face paint

00:05:00 Medium Shot - Soldier give situation report

00:09:00 Close Shot - Soldier observes objective

00:13:28 Wide Shot - Squad movement

00:18:18 Wide Shot - Squad movement

00:23:18 Medium Shot - Squad movement and live fire

00:28:18 Medium Shot - Squad prone position fire

00:33:18 Medium Shot - Soldiers take position above trench

00:36:54 Medium - Soldier carries bi-pod above trench

00:41:49 Wide Shot - Squad fires from prone position above trench

00:45:28 Wide Shot - Squad fires from prone position above trench

00:51:02 Wide Shot - Squad fires from prone position above trench

00:55:48 Wide Shot - Soldiers place litter down with injured soldier

00:59:48 Wide Shot - Soldier assess injured soldier

01:04:52 Wide Shot - Soldier assess injured soldier

01:10:08 Medium Shot - Commander conducts AAR

01:13:55 Medium Shot - Quote 1

01:19:28 Medium Shot - Quote 2

01:31:58 Medium Shot - Quote 3