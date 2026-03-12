U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jalen Grant, Seventh Air Force A-1 staff, preparing for shift change during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Many permanent party service members from Osan Air Base choose to serve as augmentees for Freedom Shield and Ulchi Freedom Shield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 01:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999673
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-YG941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577499
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Seventh Air Force A-staff augmentee video feature for Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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