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    Seventh Air Force A-staff augmentee video feature for Freedom Shield 26

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    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jalen Grant, Seventh Air Force A-1 staff, preparing for shift change during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Many permanent party service members from Osan Air Base choose to serve as augmentees for Freedom Shield and Ulchi Freedom Shield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 01:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999673
    VIRIN: 260311-F-YG941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111577499
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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    This work, Seventh Air Force A-staff augmentee video feature for Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Osan Air Force Base
    A-Staff
    Augmentee Duty
    ROK
    FS26

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