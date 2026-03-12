U.S. Army aviation maintainers, from Charlie Company, 1-229 Attack Battalion and Alpha Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, prepare AH-64E Apache helicopters and UH60 Black Hawks for missions during Hanuman Guardian 26, in Lopburi, Thailand, March 14, 2026. Maintainers service and repair the equipment, while readying both the aircraft and crew for critical operations. They are an integral part of the aviation world and vital for movements to be successful.
Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)
Runtime: 01:59
First Soundbite
Spec. Derek Metts
UH-60 Maintainer and Crew Chief
A Co, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion
Second Soundbite
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brett McFarland
AH64E Pilot
C Co, 1-229 Attack Battalion
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 04:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999670
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-KJ355-2354
|Filename:
|DOD_111577454
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Hometown:
|FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanuman Guardian | US Army 'Tigersharks' maintain air assets in Thailand, by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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