Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Football Fundraiser, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

Service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participate in a Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society football fundraiser at the Northside Track and Field on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 1, 2026. The NMCRS provides financial assistance, education, and emergency support to active duty and retired service members and their families around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 20:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999657
|VIRIN:
|260228-M-YS621-7847
|PIN:
|260301
|Filename:
|DOD_111577257
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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