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    Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Football Fundraiser, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.28.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participate in a Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society football fundraiser at the Northside Track and Field on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 1, 2026. The NMCRS provides financial assistance, education, and emergency support to active duty and retired service members and their families around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 20:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999657
    VIRIN: 260228-M-YS621-7847
    PIN: 260301
    Filename: DOD_111577257
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Football Fundraiser, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCRS
    game
    Japan
    football
    fundraiser
    MCAS Iwakuni

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