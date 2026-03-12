Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society Football Fundraiser, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999657" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participate in a Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society football fundraiser at the Northside Track and Field on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 1, 2026. The NMCRS provides financial assistance, education, and emergency support to active duty and retired service members and their families around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)