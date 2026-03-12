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    Hanuman Guardian | 16th Combat Aviation Brigade perform aircraft maintenance BROLL

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    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army aviation maintainers, from Charlie Company, 1-229 Attack Battalion and Alpha Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, prepare AH-64E Apache helicopters and UH60 Black Hawks for missions during Hanuman Guardian 26, in Lopburi, Thailand, March 14, 2026. Maintainers service and repair the equipment, while readying both the aircraft and crew for critical operations. They are an integral part of the aviation world and vital for movements to be successful.


    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt, Tamie Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 06:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999615
    VIRIN: 260314-A-KJ355-5903
    Filename: DOD_111576910
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian | 16th Combat Aviation Brigade perform aircraft maintenance BROLL, by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    7th Infantry Division
    16th Combat Aviation Briagde
    Hanuman Guardian
    Enduring Partners
    Fort Lewis (part of Joint Base Lewis - McChord

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