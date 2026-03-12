Hanuman Guardian | U.S., Royal Thai Engineers Conduct Demolition Training BROLL

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Combat Engineer Company - Infantry (CEC-I) and Royal Thai Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Engineer Regiment conduct explosive breaching and building clearing in a training exercise, during Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 13, 2026.
Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)
Runtime - 02:15:28
00:00:00 Establishing Shot - MOUT site two-story compound
00:05:00 Wide Shot - Soldiers outside of compound
00:10:00 Wide Shot - Soldiers outside of compound
00:15:00 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers shaking hands
00:20:00 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldier prepping explosives
00:25:01 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldiers prepping explosives
00:30:06 Close-up Shot - U.S. Soldier prepping explosives
00:35:06 Wide Shot - U.S. Soldiers running wire
00:40:06 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldiers taping wire to door
00:45:06 Close-up Shot - U.S. Soldiers taping wire to door
00:50:21 Wide Shot - U.S. Soldiers prepping door for demolition
00:55:21 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)
00:58:21 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)
01:01:23 Medium Shot - Explosion (exterior)
01:04:23 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)
01:07:23 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)
01:10:23 Wide Shot - Explosion (interior)
01:13:29 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers breach compound (exterior)
01:18:29 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers breach compound (interior)
01:25:25 Medium Shot - RTA soldiers pull security
01:31:04 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers walk away from compound
01:36:04 Medium Shot - U.S. Army Master Sgt. speaks with RTA soldiers
01:42:03 Medium Shot - Sgt. Alek Smith interview
02:04:05 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers pose for group photo
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 04:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999614
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576909
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanuman Guardian | U.S., Royal Thai Engineers Conduct Demolition Training BROLL, by SSG Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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