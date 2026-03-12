Hanuman Guardian | U.S., Royal Thai Engineers Conduct Demolition Training BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Combat Engineer Company - Infantry (CEC-I) and Royal Thai Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Engineer Regiment conduct explosive breaching and building clearing in a training exercise, during Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 13, 2026.



Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)



Runtime - 02:15:28



00:00:00 Establishing Shot - MOUT site two-story compound

00:05:00 Wide Shot - Soldiers outside of compound

00:10:00 Wide Shot - Soldiers outside of compound

00:15:00 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers shaking hands

00:20:00 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldier prepping explosives

00:25:01 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldiers prepping explosives

00:30:06 Close-up Shot - U.S. Soldier prepping explosives

00:35:06 Wide Shot - U.S. Soldiers running wire

00:40:06 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldiers taping wire to door

00:45:06 Close-up Shot - U.S. Soldiers taping wire to door

00:50:21 Wide Shot - U.S. Soldiers prepping door for demolition

00:55:21 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)

00:58:21 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)

01:01:23 Medium Shot - Explosion (exterior)

01:04:23 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)

01:07:23 Wide Shot - Explosion (exterior)

01:10:23 Wide Shot - Explosion (interior)

01:13:29 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers breach compound (exterior)

01:18:29 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers breach compound (interior)

01:25:25 Medium Shot - RTA soldiers pull security

01:31:04 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers walk away from compound

01:36:04 Medium Shot - U.S. Army Master Sgt. speaks with RTA soldiers

01:42:03 Medium Shot - Sgt. Alek Smith interview

02:04:05 Wide Shot - U.S. and RTA soldiers pose for group photo