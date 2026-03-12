Nimitz Sailors Man the Rails

U.S. Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during the ship's departure from Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, March 14, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gina Gallia)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 23:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999598
|VIRIN:
|260314-N-JG278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576716
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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