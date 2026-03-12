(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Departs San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Jacome 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, March 14, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 00:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999597
    VIRIN: 260314-N-ET289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111576710
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego, by PO2 Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video