Nimitz Departs San Diego

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, March 14, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 00:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999597
|VIRIN:
|260314-N-ET289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576710
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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