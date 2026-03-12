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    Commanding General Joins Presence Patrols in DC

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits presence patrols on the National Mall and in surrounding neighborhoods alongside the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., Nov. 11, 2025. National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by assisting local and federal authorities to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999589
    VIRIN: 251111-F-PL327-4121
    Filename: DOD_111576609
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Commanding General Joins Presence Patrols in DC, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard, DCSafe, jtf-dc, jtfdc, MPD, presence patrol

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