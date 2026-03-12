Commanding General Joins Presence Patrols in DC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits presence patrols on the National Mall and in surrounding neighborhoods alongside the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., Nov. 11, 2025. National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by assisting local and federal authorities to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)