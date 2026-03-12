Commanding General Joins Presence Patrols in DC

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits presence patrols on the National Mall and in surrounding neighborhoods alongside the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., Nov. 11, 2025. National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by assisting local and federal authorities to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999589
|VIRIN:
|251111-F-PL327-4121
|Filename:
|DOD_111576609
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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