DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair 2026

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard join more than 40 federal and local law enforcement agencies during the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory, in Washington, D.C., March 14, 2026. Hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia Recruiting Unit and the D.C. National Guard, the multi-agency event connected more than 900 registered attendees with career opportunities in public safety and service across the National Capital Region. Participants received information on law enforcement training, benefits, and career pathways in specialized fields including forensics, information technology, finance, logistics, public information and affairs, vehicle maintenance, and other mission-support roles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999582
|VIRIN:
|260314-F-PL327-4741
|Filename:
|DOD_111576563
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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