DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard join more than 40 federal and local law enforcement agencies during the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory, in Washington, D.C., March 14, 2026. Hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia Recruiting Unit and the D.C. National Guard, the multi-agency event connected more than 900 registered attendees with career opportunities in public safety and service across the National Capital Region. Participants received information on law enforcement training, benefits, and career pathways in specialized fields including forensics, information technology, finance, logistics, public information and affairs, vehicle maintenance, and other mission-support roles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)