(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard join more than 40 federal and local law enforcement agencies during the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory, in Washington, D.C., March 14, 2026. Hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia Recruiting Unit and the D.C. National Guard, the multi-agency event connected more than 900 registered attendees with career opportunities in public safety and service across the National Capital Region. Participants received information on law enforcement training, benefits, and career pathways in specialized fields including forensics, information technology, finance, logistics, public information and affairs, vehicle maintenance, and other mission-support roles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999582
    VIRIN: 260314-F-PL327-4741
    Filename: DOD_111576563
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair 2026, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video