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    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Boards Binational Air Transportation Squadron Flight B-Roll

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    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, depart on a C-130J aircraft from the German-French Binational Air Transport Squadron and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 11, 2026. The participation of the German-French BATS highlighted the importance of allied integration and showcased the rapid deployment capabilities of combined NATO forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999557
    VIRIN: 260311-M-PF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111576197
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Boards Binational Air Transportation Squadron Flight B-Roll, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    ShouldertoShoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    Marines
    NATO

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