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    US Sailors Stand Watch pierside the USS Nimitz

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Seaman Johnathan McCune 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors stand watch pierside of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in San Diego, March 13, 2026. Nimitz is pierside at Naval Air Station North Island for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations while executing a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999507
    VIRIN: 260313-N-DL801-1001
    Filename: DOD_111575199
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, US Sailors Stand Watch pierside the USS Nimitz, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    underway
    Nimitz (CVN 68)
    mission ready

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