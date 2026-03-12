U.S. Sailors stand watch pierside of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in San Diego, March 13, 2026. Nimitz is pierside at Naval Air Station North Island for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations while executing a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999507
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-DL801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111575199
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US Sailors Stand Watch pierside the USS Nimitz, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.