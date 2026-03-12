A contracted dive team prepares equipment before the diver enters the water at Lake Arcadia, Oklahoma March 11, 2026.
The dive team assisted U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District personnel in the retrieval of a damaged trash rack at the structure. The rack was secured underwater and later lifted from the water using a crane during maintenance operations supporting safe dam operations..
This project Includes copyrighted music licensed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through Megatrax
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999484
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-MW145-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_111574843
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dive team prepares for Arcadia Lake dive operation, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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