Dive team prepares for Arcadia Lake dive operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999484" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A contracted dive team prepares equipment before the diver enters the water at Lake Arcadia, Oklahoma March 11, 2026.



The dive team assisted U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District personnel in the retrieval of a damaged trash rack at the structure. The rack was secured underwater and later lifted from the water using a crane during maintenance operations supporting safe dam operations..



This project Includes copyrighted music licensed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through Megatrax