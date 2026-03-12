(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dive team prepares for Arcadia Lake dive operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A contracted dive team prepares equipment before the diver enters the water at Lake Arcadia, Oklahoma March 11, 2026.

    The dive team assisted U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District personnel in the retrieval of a damaged trash rack at the structure. The rack was secured underwater and later lifted from the water using a crane during maintenance operations supporting safe dam operations..

    This project Includes copyrighted music licensed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through Megatrax

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999484
    VIRIN: 260311-A-MW145-1101
    Filename: DOD_111574843
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dive team prepares for Arcadia Lake dive operation, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dam Safety, dive, contract, Arcadia Lake, Oklahoma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video