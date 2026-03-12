Command in Review: Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight steps away from the position of the Vermont National Guard Adjutant General in Colchester, VT, March 7, 2026. This video looks back at the missions, milestones, and moments that defined the Vermont National Guard during Knight’s tenure. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero, Senior Master Sgt. Kyle King, Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, 1st Lt. Shane Phipps, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, and U.S. Army Sgt. Denis Nunez) (Music licensed from GMP Music: "Miss Jane Has Vanished", "Very Acoustic Cool", "Together Towards Success", "Light Years Ahead", "Falling Dreams", "Smokey Glass", "Distant Dreams", "Dragon Queen")