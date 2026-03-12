Command in Review: Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight steps away from the position of the Vermont National Guard Adjutant General in Colchester, VT, March 7, 2026. This video looks back at the missions, milestones, and moments that defined the Vermont National Guard during Knight’s tenure. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero, Senior Master Sgt. Kyle King, Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, 1st Lt. Shane Phipps, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, and U.S. Army Sgt. Denis Nunez) (Music licensed from GMP Music: "Miss Jane Has Vanished", "Very Acoustic Cool", "Together Towards Success", "Light Years Ahead", "Falling Dreams", "Smokey Glass", "Distant Dreams", "Dragon Queen")
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999453
|VIRIN:
|250307-Z-CB896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111574613
|Length:
|00:10:17
|Location:
|VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
