(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command in Review: Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Senior Master Sgt. Kyle King, Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance, 2nd Lt. Shane Phipps, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith and Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero

    158th Fighter Wing

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight steps away from the position of the Vermont National Guard Adjutant General in Colchester, VT, March 7, 2026. This video looks back at the missions, milestones, and moments that defined the Vermont National Guard during Knight’s tenure. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis, Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero, Senior Master Sgt. Kyle King, Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, 1st Lt. Shane Phipps, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, and U.S. Army Sgt. Denis Nunez) (Music licensed from GMP Music: "Miss Jane Has Vanished", "Very Acoustic Cool", "Together Towards Success", "Light Years Ahead", "Falling Dreams", "Smokey Glass", "Distant Dreams", "Dragon Queen")

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999453
    VIRIN: 250307-Z-CB896-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574613
    Length: 00:10:17
    Location: VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command in Review: Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, SMSgt Michael Davis, SMSgt Kyle King, A1C Raymond LaChance, 2nd Lt. Shane Phipps, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith and TSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video