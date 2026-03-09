Hanuman Guardian 26: 444th Combat Engineer Company partner with Royal Thai Army for wet gap crossing

Soldiers from the 444th Combat Engineer Company and the Royal Thai Army conduct a wet gap crossing during Hanuman Guardian 26. This training was observed by U.S. force protection civilians. During this bilateral training exercise, engineers from both armies worked side-by-side to construct a motorized, floating bridge system capable of transporting 12 tons of military vehicles, personnel, and equipment.
Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeant Adam Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
