Hanuman Guardian 26: 444th Combat Engineer Company partner with Royal Thai Army for wet gap crossing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999413" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 444th Combat Engineer Company and the Royal Thai Army conduct a wet gap crossing during Hanuman Guardian 26. This training was observed by U.S. force protection civilians. During this bilateral training exercise, engineers from both armies worked side-by-side to construct a motorized, floating bridge system capable of transporting 12 tons of military vehicles, personnel, and equipment.



Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeant Adam Meyer)