(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanuman Guardian 26: 444th Combat Engineer Company partner with Royal Thai Army for wet gap crossing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 444th Combat Engineer Company and the Royal Thai Army conduct a wet gap crossing during Hanuman Guardian 26. This training was observed by U.S. force protection civilians. During this bilateral training exercise, engineers from both armies worked side-by-side to construct a motorized, floating bridge system capable of transporting 12 tons of military vehicles, personnel, and equipment.

    Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeant Adam Meyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 00:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999413
    VIRIN: 260310-A-JU900-2304
    Filename: DOD_111573937
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 26: 444th Combat Engineer Company partner with Royal Thai Army for wet gap crossing, by SSG Adam Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian
    Enduring Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video