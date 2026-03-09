US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army kick off Hanuman Guardian 26 with an opening ceremony including formal military drills, speeches from U.S. Army Col. Christopher Nunn, commander 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and Col. Chalermkiat Sirisomboon commander of the RTA 112th Infantry Regiment, and honors to both nation’s anthems, in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026.



Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)



Runtime - 02:28:06



00:00:00 Wide Shot - Opening Ceremony

00:07:20 Medium Shot - Opening Ceremony

00:11:24 Medium Shot - Soldier announces Attention/Present Arms

00:19:01 Close Shot - U.S. Soldier Salutes

00:23:08 Medium Shot - Thai Army formation

00:29:24 Wide Shot - Thai Army formation

00:38:06 Close Shot - Thai Army Soldier face in formation listening to speech

0049:17 Close Shot - Hanuman Guardian patch in Thai formation

00:56:09 Wide Shot - both armies formations pan

01:05:27 Medium Shot - U.S. Commander speech

01:16:21 Medium Shot - raising U.S. flag

01:26:06 Wide Shot - raising U.S. flag

01:33:12 Close Shot - raising Thai flag

01:35:27 Wide Shot - raising Thai flag

01:41:17 Wide Shot - both flags and formation in background of ceremony

01:53:00 Wide Shot - U.S. flag

01:57:22 Wide Shot - ceremony stage pans to formations dispersing

02:13:02 Wide Shot - Thai Army ending chant