US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

The U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army kick off Hanuman Guardian 26 with an opening ceremony including formal military drills, speeches from U.S. Army Col. Christopher Nunn, commander 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and Col. Chalermkiat Sirisomboon commander of the RTA 112th Infantry Regiment, and honors to both nation’s anthems, in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026.
Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)
Runtime - 02:28:06
00:00:00 Wide Shot - Opening Ceremony
00:07:20 Medium Shot - Opening Ceremony
00:11:24 Medium Shot - Soldier announces Attention/Present Arms
00:19:01 Close Shot - U.S. Soldier Salutes
00:23:08 Medium Shot - Thai Army formation
00:29:24 Wide Shot - Thai Army formation
00:38:06 Close Shot - Thai Army Soldier face in formation listening to speech
0049:17 Close Shot - Hanuman Guardian patch in Thai formation
00:56:09 Wide Shot - both armies formations pan
01:05:27 Medium Shot - U.S. Commander speech
01:16:21 Medium Shot - raising U.S. flag
01:26:06 Wide Shot - raising U.S. flag
01:33:12 Close Shot - raising Thai flag
01:35:27 Wide Shot - raising Thai flag
01:41:17 Wide Shot - both flags and formation in background of ceremony
01:53:00 Wide Shot - U.S. flag
01:57:22 Wide Shot - ceremony stage pans to formations dispersing
02:13:02 Wide Shot - Thai Army ending chant
03.08.2026
03.12.2026 23:17
B-Roll
999409
260309-A-KJ355-9273
DOD_111573885
00:02:28
LOP BURI, TH
0
0
