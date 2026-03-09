(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army kick off Hanuman Guardian 26 with an opening ceremony including formal military drills, speeches from U.S. Army Col. Christopher Nunn, commander 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and Col. Chalermkiat Sirisomboon commander of the RTA 112th Infantry Regiment, and honors to both nation’s anthems, in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026.

    Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    Runtime - 02:28:06

    00:00:00 Wide Shot - Opening Ceremony
    00:07:20 Medium Shot - Opening Ceremony
    00:11:24 Medium Shot - Soldier announces Attention/Present Arms
    00:19:01 Close Shot - U.S. Soldier Salutes
    00:23:08 Medium Shot - Thai Army formation
    00:29:24 Wide Shot - Thai Army formation
    00:38:06 Close Shot - Thai Army Soldier face in formation listening to speech
    0049:17 Close Shot - Hanuman Guardian patch in Thai formation
    00:56:09 Wide Shot - both armies formations pan
    01:05:27 Medium Shot - U.S. Commander speech
    01:16:21 Medium Shot - raising U.S. flag
    01:26:06 Wide Shot - raising U.S. flag
    01:33:12 Close Shot - raising Thai flag
    01:35:27 Wide Shot - raising Thai flag
    01:41:17 Wide Shot - both flags and formation in background of ceremony
    01:53:00 Wide Shot - U.S. flag
    01:57:22 Wide Shot - ceremony stage pans to formations dispersing
    02:13:02 Wide Shot - Thai Army ending chant

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999409
    VIRIN: 260309-A-KJ355-9273
    Filename: DOD_111573885
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26, by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    readiness
    7th Infantry Division
    Royal Thai Army.
    Hanuman Guardian
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video