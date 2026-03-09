DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair 2026 promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, discusses the upcoming DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. The career fair will take place March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will bring together more than 35 federal and local law enforcement agencies seeking to recruit and connect with individuals interested in careers in public safety and service. The multi-agency recruiting event is hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia Recruiting Unit, the District of Columbia Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, and the D.C. Air National Guard Recruiting Squadron. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from participating agencies, learn about career opportunities in law enforcement, training programs, benefits, and explore pathways to join organizations dedicated to protecting and serving communities across the National Capital Region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)