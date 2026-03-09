(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair 2026 promo

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, discusses the upcoming DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. The career fair will take place March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will bring together more than 35 federal and local law enforcement agencies seeking to recruit and connect with individuals interested in careers in public safety and service. The multi-agency recruiting event is hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia Recruiting Unit, the District of Columbia Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, and the D.C. Air National Guard Recruiting Squadron. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from participating agencies, learn about career opportunities in law enforcement, training programs, benefits, and explore pathways to join organizations dedicated to protecting and serving communities across the National Capital Region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 21:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999397
    VIRIN: 260313-F-PL327-4023
    Filename: DOD_111573737
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair 2026 promo, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard, National Guard, DCSafe, recruitment, job fair, public service

