(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 18:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999386
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_111573585
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Best Warrior Comeptetion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video