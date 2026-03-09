Under Secretary Anthony J. Tata Reads "Lil’ Marine" to Excited First-Graders at DoWEA Americas Crossroads Elementary School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anthony J. Tata, under secretary of war for personnel and readiness, reads to students at Crossroads Elementary School on March 2 as part of Read Across America Week. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.