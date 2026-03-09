(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Under Secretary Anthony J. Tata Reads "Lil’ Marine" to Excited First-Graders at DoWEA Americas Crossroads Elementary School

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Brad Fredericks and Michael ODay

    Department of War Education Activity Americas

    Anthony J. Tata, under secretary of war for personnel and readiness, reads to students at Crossroads Elementary School on March 2 as part of Read Across America Week. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999358
    VIRIN: 260302-D-NW961-4375
    Filename: DOD_111572962
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary Anthony J. Tata Reads "Lil’ Marine" to Excited First-Graders at DoWEA Americas Crossroads Elementary School, by Brad Fredericks and Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCB Quantcio
    Read Across America Week
    DoDEA Americas
    DoWEA Americas

