    Under Secretary Celebrates Read Across America Week with DoWEA Students

    Under Secretary Anthony J. Tata Reads "Lil' Marine" to Excited First-Graders at DoWEA Americas Crossroads Elementary School

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Department of War Education Activity Americas

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Virginia – Anthony J. Tata, under secretary of war for personnel and readiness, visited Crossroads Elementary School on March 2 to celebrate Read Across America Week with students.

    Read Across America Week occurs annually during the first week of March and encourages children to develop a love for reading.

    Tata met with Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) staff and leaders, as well as students and parents from the Quantico community.

    The highlight of the day was a reading by the under secretary for a group of first-grade students. The book Tata chose was “Lil’ Marine” by RP Kids, which highlights what it is like to be in the U.S. Marine Corps. Since most of the student’s military parents are Marines serving at MCB Quantico, Tata felt it was the perfect book to share with the class.

    Dr. Christy Huddleston, the DoWEA Americas Director of Student Excellence, said she was thrilled to welcome the under secretary to read to some of her students.

    “Throughout the story,” Huddleston said, “Honorable Tata captured the students’ attention as he engaged them in discussions about their parents’ service and patriotism, making the experience both meaningful and memorable for our students.”

    After reading to students, Tata met with parents to discuss how the Department of War is working to help military families and their dependents, as well as with teachers to understand their experiences, ideas, and concerns.

    Huddleston said she was delighted that parents from Crossroads Elementary School and Quantico Middle High School, as well as faculty from Crossroads Elementary School, had the opportunity to participate in listening sessions with Honorable Tata.

    Before leaving, Tata spoke with DoWEA leaders about how he and Pete Hegseth, secretary of war, can best support DoWEA students, parents, and staff.

    “We were truly grateful for this memorable day and deeply appreciative of the time, engagement, and support provided by Honorable Tata.”

    DoWEA plans, directs, coordinates, and managespre-kindergarten through 12th grade education programs for school-age children of Department of War personnel.DoWEA schoolsare located inEurope, the Pacific, the Middle East, Cuba, the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

