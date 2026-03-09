Award Ceremony at FAW-31 Headquarters on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Gregg, a training officer with Carrier Air Wing 5, receives a Letter of Commendation and the Defense Cooperation Award 2nd Class from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Katushi Okubo, the commander of Fleet Air Wing 31, at an award ceremony at the FAW-31 headquarters building on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. The awards recognized Gregg’s contribution towards strengthening bilateral coordination between the U.S. Navy and the JMSDF during Annual exercise 2025 and Fujin training. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeff D. Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 03:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999293
|VIRIN:
|260225-N-MD461-3293
|PIN:
|260225
|Filename:
|DOD_111571694
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
