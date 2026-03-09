(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Award Ceremony at FAW-31 Headquarters on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Gregg, a training officer with Carrier Air Wing 5, receives a Letter of Commendation and the Defense Cooperation Award 2nd Class from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Katushi Okubo, the commander of Fleet Air Wing 31, at an award ceremony at the FAW-31 headquarters building on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. The awards recognized Gregg’s contribution towards strengthening bilateral coordination between the U.S. Navy and the JMSDF during Annual exercise 2025 and Fujin training. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Jeff D. Kempton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999293
    VIRIN: 260225-N-MD461-3293
    PIN: 260225
    Filename: DOD_111571694
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Letter of Commendation
    FAW-31
    Defense Cooperation Award
    Commendation Ceremony
    award ceremony

