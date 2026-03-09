Marine Corps Total Fitness 5K Color Run, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel participate in the Marine Corps Total Fitness Color Run on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 7, 2026. The MCTF Color Run is an annual event that promotes total fitness and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 01:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999265
|VIRIN:
|260307-M-RU004-7137
|Filename:
|DOD_111571383
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
