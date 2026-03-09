(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Total Fitness 5K Color Run, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel participate in the Marine Corps Total Fitness Color Run on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 7, 2026. The MCTF Color Run is an annual event that promotes total fitness and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 01:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999264
    VIRIN: 260307-M-RU004-8465
    Filename: DOD_111571380
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Total Fitness 5K Color Run, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5K
    Color Run
    total fitness
    MCTF
    MCAS Iwakuni
    COLOR RUN 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video