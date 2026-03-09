U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Rivera, 3rd Military Police Detachment military working dog handler, and MMalone, 3rd Military Police Detachment military working dog, engage in training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 11, 2026. Rivera bonds with MMalone five to six days a week through different training exercises and enrichment activities, to ensure that both he and MMalone are mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999131
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-VW821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111569740
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Partners in Service: The Bond Between a MWD and His Handler, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.