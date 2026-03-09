(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Partners in Service: The Bond Between a MWD and His Handler

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Rivera, 3rd Military Police Detachment military working dog handler, and MMalone, 3rd Military Police Detachment military working dog, engage in training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 11, 2026. Rivera bonds with MMalone five to six days a week through different training exercises and enrichment activities, to ensure that both he and MMalone are mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999131
    VIRIN: 260211-F-VW821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111569740
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partners in Service: The Bond Between a MWD and His Handler, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    JBLE
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    training
    Military Police

