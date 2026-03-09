Partners in Service: The Bond Between a MWD and His Handler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Rivera, 3rd Military Police Detachment military working dog handler, and MMalone, 3rd Military Police Detachment military working dog, engage in training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 11, 2026. Rivera bonds with MMalone five to six days a week through different training exercises and enrichment activities, to ensure that both he and MMalone are mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)