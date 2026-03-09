Eye in the Sky: UH-72's New Camera System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) successfully completed the first flight of a UH‑72 helicopter equipped with a newly integrated turreted Electro‑Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) camera system, marking a significant milestone in advancing sensor testing and future fleet capability.



Lt. Anthony Marrazzo, a Weapons Systems Officer in USNTPS Class 168, participated in the inaugural flight and operated the camera system from the rear cabin.



“The camera is an EO/IR sensor, so it’s able to see in the visible light spectrum and also in the infrared spectrum,” Marrazzo explained. “These systems allow us to track targets, identify them, and generate target coordinates that can support future weapon solutions.”



During the flight, the test team conducted real‑world observation exercises over the Potomac River, the St. Mary’s River, and surrounding areas of southern Maryland. The crew used the sensor to evaluate system performance in operationally relevant scenarios.



Marrazzo emphasized the unique value of the event, particularly for aviators from fixed‑wing platforms.



“For someone with a fixed‑wing background, it’s a unique opportunity to hop in a helicopter and employ these sensors,” he said. “Learning how to use them now helps us understand how to better implement them as we move forward into our test squadrons.”



He added that early exposure to these systems is essential to ensuring future test officers can effectively support the fleet.



“It’s important that we learn this now so we’ll know how to implement this for the warfighters.”



The successful flight marks the first integration of this capability into the USNTPS curriculum, expanding the UH‑72’s role within the school and supporting ongoing efforts to modernize the education of future developmental test leaders.