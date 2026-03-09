(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eye in the Sky: UH-72's New Camera System

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) successfully completed the first flight of a UH‑72 helicopter equipped with a newly integrated turreted Electro‑Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) camera system, marking a significant milestone in advancing sensor testing and future fleet capability.

    Lt. Anthony Marrazzo, a Weapons Systems Officer in USNTPS Class 168, participated in the inaugural flight and operated the camera system from the rear cabin.

    “The camera is an EO/IR sensor, so it’s able to see in the visible light spectrum and also in the infrared spectrum,” Marrazzo explained. “These systems allow us to track targets, identify them, and generate target coordinates that can support future weapon solutions.”

    During the flight, the test team conducted real‑world observation exercises over the Potomac River, the St. Mary’s River, and surrounding areas of southern Maryland. The crew used the sensor to evaluate system performance in operationally relevant scenarios.

    Marrazzo emphasized the unique value of the event, particularly for aviators from fixed‑wing platforms.

    “For someone with a fixed‑wing background, it’s a unique opportunity to hop in a helicopter and employ these sensors,” he said. “Learning how to use them now helps us understand how to better implement them as we move forward into our test squadrons.”

    He added that early exposure to these systems is essential to ensuring future test officers can effectively support the fleet.

    “It’s important that we learn this now so we’ll know how to implement this for the warfighters.”

    The successful flight marks the first integration of this capability into the USNTPS curriculum, expanding the UH‑72’s role within the school and supporting ongoing efforts to modernize the education of future developmental test leaders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    NAWCAD
    USNTPS
    NavalAviation
    Rotary Wing
    test & evaluation

