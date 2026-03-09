2026 European JROTC Drill Championship

Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe American High School hosted 140 Junior RTOC cadets from around the theater for the 2026 JROTC European Drill Championship at SHAPE, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2026. Students from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Royal Air Force Alconbury, Air Force North International, Spangdahlem, Ramstein and Kaiserslautern High Schools joined SHAPE High School for a day of drill and friendly competition. Over 125 spectators, instructors and judges came together to ensure the event's success. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
