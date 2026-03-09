(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 European JROTC Drill Championship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    02.28.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    AFN Benelux

    B-Roll of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe American High School hosting 140 Junior RTOC cadets from around the theater for the 2026 JROTC European Drill Championship at SHAPE, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2026. Students from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Royal Air Force Alconbury, Air Force North International, Spangdahlem, Ramstein and Kaiserslautern High Schools joined SHAPE High School for a day of drill and friendly competition. Over 125 spectators, instructors and judges came together to ensure the event's success. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 05:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999113
    VIRIN: 260228-F-PT849-2002
    Filename: DOD_111569536
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 European JROTC Drill Championship, by TSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC Drill Team
    drill competition
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)
    SHAPE American High School
    Drill
    JROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video