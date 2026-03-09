US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and the Royal Thai Army 112th Stryker Brigade participate in the opening ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez )



