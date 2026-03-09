(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and the Royal Thai Army 112th Stryker Brigade participate in the opening ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez )

    [Music: Hold the Gates by Dream Cave from Epidemic Sound]

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999099
    VIRIN: 260309-A-YA103-6135
    Filename: DOD_111569335
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Bilateral Exercise
    readiness
    7th Infantry Division
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian
    partnership

