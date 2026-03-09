B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing loading a 10K all-terrain forklift on C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an optimal environment to enhance and understand possible opportunities to continue the advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 23:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999092
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-ZV099-4306
|Filename:
|DOD_111569283
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW executes Log QRF during BM 26 B-Roll, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.