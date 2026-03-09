(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    374 AW executes Log QRF during BM 26 B-Roll

    JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing loading a 10K all-terrain forklift on C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an optimal environment to enhance and understand possible opportunities to continue the advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 23:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999092
    VIRIN: 260309-F-ZV099-4306
    Filename: DOD_111569283
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 AW executes Log QRF during BM 26 B-Roll, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

