374 AW executes Log QRF during BM 26 B-Roll

B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing loading a 10K all-terrain forklift on C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an optimal environment to enhance and understand possible opportunities to continue the advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)