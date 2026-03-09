Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commanders receive a tour of the 1st Helicopter Squadron during an immersion visit at Andrews, Maryland, March 5, 2026. The visit included demonstrations of mission equipment, a virtual reality training station, and a static display of a UH-1N Huey helicopter, providing community leaders a closer look at the squadron’s mission supporting national leadership transport. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999052
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-CW106-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111568454
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 316th OG gives honorary commanders firsthand look at 1st HS mission, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
