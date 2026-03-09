(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    316th OG gives honorary commanders firsthand look at 1st HS mission

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commanders receive a tour of the 1st Helicopter Squadron during an immersion visit at Andrews, Maryland, March 5, 2026. The visit included demonstrations of mission equipment, a virtual reality training station, and a static display of a UH-1N Huey helicopter, providing community leaders a closer look at the squadron’s mission supporting national leadership transport. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    1st Helicopter Squadron

