WROCC B-Roll of GT 255: ICBM Test Launch

U.S. military service members and civilians operate in the Western Range Operations Control Center (WROCC) during an unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 04, 2026. The WROCC actively monitors the sea, land, air and space of North and South America, Pacific and the Arctic. Keeping the public safe from any space related mishap, the WROCC ensures that launch only happens when all safety protocols are present and enforced. Public safety is the number one job of the space launch commander of the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)
|03.04.2026
|03.10.2026 13:48
|B-Roll
|999041
|260304-F-XB588-1002
|DOD_111568196
|00:02:14
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
