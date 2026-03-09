WROCC B-Roll of GT 255: ICBM Test Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999039" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. military service members and civilians operate in the Western Range Operations Control Center (WROCC) during an unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 04, 2026. The WROCC actively monitors the sea, land, air and space of North and South America, Pacific and the Arctic. Keeping the public safe from any space related mishap, the WROCC ensures that launch only happens when all safety protocols are present and enforced. Public safety is the number one job of the space launch commander of the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)