    WROCC B-Roll of GT 255: ICBM Test Launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. military service members and civilians operate in the Western Range Operations Control Center (WROCC) during an unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 04, 2026. The WROCC actively monitors the sea, land, air and space of North and South America, Pacific and the Arctic. Keeping the public safe from any space related mishap, the WROCC ensures that launch only happens when all safety protocols are present and enforced. Public safety is the number one job of the space launch commander of the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999039
    VIRIN: 260304-F-XB588-1001
    Filename: DOD_111568187
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    WROCC
    Space Force
    Control and Communication Center

