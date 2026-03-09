Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington honored in dignified transfer March 9

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington of Glendale, Ky., March 9, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Pennington was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999037
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-F3100-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111568171
|Length:
|00:07:06
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
