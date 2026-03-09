2nd Med Group Leads TCCC Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Medical Group led a Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 27, 2026. The TCCC course is used to train Airmen on basic tactical combat skills while administering pre-hospital medical care in the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Fallon Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999020
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-BK843-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111567865
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
