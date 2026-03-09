(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Med Group Leads TCCC Training

    02.27.2026

    Video by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Medical Group led a Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 27, 2026. The TCCC course is used to train Airmen on basic tactical combat skills while administering pre-hospital medical care in the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999020
    VIRIN: 260309-F-BK843-1001
    Filename: DOD_111567865
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: AF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Med Group Leads TCCC Training, by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Tactical Casualty Combat Care
    2nd Medical Group
    training

