    U.S. Army 103rd Sustainment Command Soldiers honored in dignified transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Two U.S. Army teams transfer the remains of six fallen service members during a dignified transfer, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 13:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999010
    VIRIN: 260307-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111567764
    Length: 00:24:33
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

