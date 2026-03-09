Two U.S. Army teams transfer the remains of six fallen service members during a dignified transfer, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999010
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-F3100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111567764
|Length:
|00:24:33
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 103rd Sustainment Command Soldiers honored in dignified transfer, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
