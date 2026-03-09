(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Band of the West and Fort Sam's Own perform in Mardi Gras parade

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Dodd, 502d Band of the West percussionist, perform alongside the 323d Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own” during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, LA, Feb. 15, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999007
    VIRIN: 260310-F-RD023-1001
    Filename: DOD_111567667
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of the West and Fort Sam's Own perform in Mardi Gras parade, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base San Antonio
    Band of the West
    Fort Sam's Own 323d Army Band

