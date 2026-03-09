U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Dodd, 502d Band of the West percussionist, perform alongside the 323d Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own” during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, LA, Feb. 15, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 11:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999007
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-RD023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111567667
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Band of the West and Fort Sam's Own perform in Mardi Gras parade, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS
