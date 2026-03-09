(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Maj. Sorffly Davius honored in dignified transfer March 9

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Maj. Sorffly Davius of Cambria Heights, N.Y., March 9, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Davius was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 42nd Infantry Division, Troy, N.Y. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 10:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999003
    VIRIN: 260309-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111567574
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Maj. Sorffly Davius honored in dignified transfer March 9, by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

