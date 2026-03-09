(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strength in Spirit - Chaplain David Watts

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Readiness isn’t just physical.

    This March, we kick off our Strength in Spirit video series with LT David Watts, Command Chaplain at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command.

    A reminder to pause, reflect, and check in.

    #StrengthInSpirit #SpiritualWellness

