Readiness isn’t just physical.
This March, we kick off our Strength in Spirit video series with LT David Watts, Command Chaplain at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command.
A reminder to pause, reflect, and check in.
#StrengthInSpirit #SpiritualWellness
|02.18.2026
|03.09.2026 18:10
|B-Roll
|998947
|260218-N-KH177-1000
|DOD_111566630
|00:01:40
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
This work, Strength in Spirit - Chaplain David Watts, by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
