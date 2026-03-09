(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mountain Post Campus-Style Dining, Man (Soldiers) on the street Part 2

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Carson Soldiers were asked questions to build awareness regarding the new campus-style dining venue scheduled to open in April 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998944
    VIRIN: 260220-O-UR003-7603
    Filename: DOD_111566590
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Post Campus-Style Dining, Man (Soldiers) on the street Part 2, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

