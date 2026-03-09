(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Motorcycle Preseason: Year of the Mentor

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center

    The motorcycle preseason is an opportunity for riders to ensure their bikes are ready to hit the road and that all necessary training is completed. This year’s focus is on mentorship. The mentor program will also make it easier for riders to complete training

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 998938
    VIRIN: 260209-F-ZM660-1509
    Filename: DOD_111566528
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2026 Motorcycle Preseason: Year of the Mentor, by MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PPE
    motorcycle safety equipment
    DAFRIDER
    DAFSAFETY
    Safety
    Motorcycle Safety

