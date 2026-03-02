Members of the Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, federal partners, and water utility professionals participate in Exercise Aqua Guardian, a tabletop exercise focused on responding to a simulated cyberattack targeting Arkansas water and wastewater systems, at the National Guard Professional Education Center on Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas, [DATE]. The exercise brought together Army and Air National Guard personnel, the FBI, state officials, and water infrastructure specialists to coordinate response procedures, share information, and strengthen interagency cooperation to protect critical infrastructure and ensure continuity of essential public services.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 17:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998789
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-EO467-7177
|Filename:
|DOD_111564192
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard and Partners Participate in First Cyber Exercise, by SSG Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
