Arkansas National Guard and Partners Participate in First Cyber Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, federal partners, and water utility professionals participate in Exercise Aqua Guardian, a tabletop exercise focused on responding to a simulated cyberattack targeting Arkansas water and wastewater systems, at the National Guard Professional Education Center on Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas, [DATE]. The exercise brought together Army and Air National Guard personnel, the FBI, state officials, and water infrastructure specialists to coordinate response procedures, share information, and strengthen interagency cooperation to protect critical infrastructure and ensure continuity of essential public services.