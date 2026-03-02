(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas National Guard and Partners Participate in First Cyber Exercise

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, federal partners, and water utility professionals participate in Exercise Aqua Guardian, a tabletop exercise focused on responding to a simulated cyberattack targeting Arkansas water and wastewater systems, at the National Guard Professional Education Center on Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas, [DATE]. The exercise brought together Army and Air National Guard personnel, the FBI, state officials, and water infrastructure specialists to coordinate response procedures, share information, and strengthen interagency cooperation to protect critical infrastructure and ensure continuity of essential public services.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998789
    VIRIN: 260307-A-EO467-7177
    Filename: DOD_111564192
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    cyber
    Arkansas National Guard
    Cybersecurity
    Air Natinal Guard
    National Guard Bereau
    Army National Guard

