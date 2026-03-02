CORE26 | Norwegian, U.S. Forces Conducting Arctic Integration Training B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norwegian army soldiers with the Combat Service and Support Battalion, Brigade Nord, teach tactical drills to U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, in Setermoen, Norway, March 6, 2026. The joint training combined Combat Enhancement Training with Force Integration Training, allowing the Marines to hone operational procedures with the Bandvagn 206 all-terrain carrier for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)