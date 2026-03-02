(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | Norwegian, U.S. Forces Conducting Arctic Integration Training B-roll

    NORWAY

    03.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea 

    2nd Marine Division

    Norwegian army soldiers with the Combat Service and Support Battalion, Brigade Nord, teach tactical drills to U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, in Setermoen, Norway, March 6, 2026. The joint training combined Combat Enhancement Training with Force Integration Training, allowing the Marines to hone operational procedures with the Bandvagn 206 all-terrain carrier for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998781
    VIRIN: 260306-M-UT443-1001
    Filename: DOD_111563939
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: NO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, CORE26 | Norwegian, U.S. Forces Conducting Arctic Integration Training B-roll, by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    Cold Response
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    interoperability
    CORE26

