CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | Where the Map Ends and the Cold Begins.

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division conduct cold weather training in Setermoen, Norway, throughout February and March 2026. This essential training taught Marines how to survive and operate in extreme arctic environments, increasing their combat effectiveness for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on Mar 5, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)





In the High North, where the map ends and the cold begins.



For U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division, this unforgiving arctic environment is the ultimate proving ground. During exercise Cold Response 26, they push the limits of endurance, mastering arctic survival and warfighting skills.



Shoulder-to-shoulder with our Norwegian allies, they are forging a lethal, ready force capable of dominating any clime and place.



