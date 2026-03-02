CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | Where the Map Ends and the Cold Begins.

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division conduct cold weather training in Setermoen, Norway, throughout February and March 2026. This essential training taught Marines how to survive and operate in extreme arctic environments, increasing their combat effectiveness for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on Mar 5, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)


    In the High North, where the map ends and the cold begins.

    For U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division, this unforgiving arctic environment is the ultimate proving ground. During exercise Cold Response 26, they push the limits of endurance, mastering arctic survival and warfighting skills.

    Shoulder-to-shoulder with our Norwegian allies, they are forging a lethal, ready force capable of dominating any clime and place.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998757
    VIRIN: 260305-M-PF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111563479
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USMCnews, Cold Response, NATO, Marines, Arctic Sentry, 2nd MARDIV

