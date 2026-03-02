(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFGSC and SLD 30 ICBM Test Launch Intro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video intro for Air Force Global Strike Command Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.. Features emblems for Space Launch Delta 30, Air Force Global Strike Command, 377th Test and Evaluation Group and Space Systems Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998663
    VIRIN: 260302-X-VJ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_111562234
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC and SLD 30 ICBM Test Launch Intro, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    ICBM
    AFGSC
    Mission Partner Support
    Missile
    Launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video