Thunderbirds earn COMACC certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998637" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the “Thunderbirds,” perform a “high show” demonstration for U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2026. The Thunderbirds received their final certification, which authorizes the team to perform over 60 demonstrations across more than 30 locations for the 2026 season. The Thunderbirds serve as a symbol of the nation’s enduring spirit, commemorating the 250 years of the United States of America as they showcase the decisive advantage modern airpower yields. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)