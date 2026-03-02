(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds earn COMACC certification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the “Thunderbirds,” perform a “high show” demonstration for U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2026. The Thunderbirds received their final certification, which authorizes the team to perform over 60 demonstrations across more than 30 locations for the 2026 season. The Thunderbirds serve as a symbol of the nation’s enduring spirit, commemorating the 250 years of the United States of America as they showcase the decisive advantage modern airpower yields. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998637
    VIRIN: 260305-F-GV347-1001
    Filename: DOD_111561804
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds earn COMACC certification, by TSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMACC
    Americas Team
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video