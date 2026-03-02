Thunderbirds earn COMACC certification

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the “Thunderbirds,” perform a “high show” demonstration for U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2026. The Thunderbirds received their final certification, which authorizes the team to perform over 60 demonstrations across more than 30 locations for the 2026 season. The Thunderbirds serve as a symbol of the nation’s enduring spirit, commemorating the 250 years of the United States of America as they showcase the decisive advantage modern airpower yields. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998637
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-GV347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111561804
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
