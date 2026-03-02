Thunderbirds earn final certification for 2026 show season

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Foster | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Clark, Thunderbird 4/Slot Pilot assigned to the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” right, introduces his son to Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, following the team’s certification at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 5, 2026. Spain and the FAA have officially certified the Thunderbirds’ demonstration for the 2026 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA -- The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” earned their final certification for the upcoming 2026 season from Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, March 5, 2026. Thursday’s certification affirms the team’s role in showcasing the unparalleled precision and professionalism that underpin all American airpower.

Spain’s certification is the culmination of the Thunderbirds’ four-month winter training, a period of relentless preparation spanning four locations. At yesterday’s event, Spain observed and evaluated the 2026 show before certifying the team to perform over 60 demonstrations across more than 30 locations this season.

"This certification is the culmination of a rigorous training season, and it is a testament to the skill, motivation, and attitude this team shows up with every day,” said Spain. “They have earned the honor of representing the U.S. Air Force and showcasing the excellence and discipline we expect from every Airman."

To prepare for the certification, the Thunderbirds conducted two months of training at the team’s home station, Nellis Air Force Base, before the full-scale deployment of roughly 70 team members, nine F-16s, and equipment across three locations: Spaceport America, New Mexico; Edwards AFB, California; and Naval Air Facility El Centro, California. While at NAF El Centro, the team received their FAA certification for the 2026 season, verifying their compliance with stringent federal safety standards.

“These certifications mark the pinnacle of our training season and would not have been possible without every Thunderbird behind the scenes and on the flight line who make this mission happen," said Lt. Col. Alex Prevendar, Thunderbird 1, Commander/Leader. "Team 2026 met every milestone we set and raised the standard by flying closer than ever before during a training season, demonstrating elite trust and discipline. This team is ready to bring the American people an incredible season.”

With all certifications complete, ”America’s Team” can officially begin their 2026 season at Luke AFB on March 21and 22. The Thunderbirds serve as a symbol of the nation’s enduring spirit, commemorating 250 years of the United States of America as they showcase the decisive advantage modern airpower yields.

Since 1953, the Thunderbirds have served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain, and inspire past, present and future Airmen.

For more information on the Thunderbirds and dates for upcoming shows, visit http://www.airforce.com/thunderbirdsor follow the team on social media @afthunderbirds.